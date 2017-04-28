April 28 Ceat Ltd

* Says recommended dividend of INR 11.5/share

* Consol March quarter net profit 663.3 million rupees

* Consol March quarter total income from operations 16.41 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 982.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was INR 15.63 billion