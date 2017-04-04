BRIEF-ESW Capital reports 8.08 pct passive stake in Brightcove
* ESW Capital LLC reports 8.08 percent passive stake in brightcove inc as of may 18, 2017 - sec filing
April 4 CEB Inc -
* CEB shareholders approve merger with Gartner, Inc.
* Merger transaction with Gartner was approved with approximately 87.94 percent of shares outstanding cast in favor of proposal
* CEB and Gartner expect to complete transaction on April 5, 2017
* Beigene ltd- files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing