BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 19 CEC CoreCast Corp Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell its entire 58.1 percent stake in China Electronics Smart Card and 13.7 percent stake in China Electronics Financial Co Ltd for 729.3 million yuan
* Says it will issue 72.6 million shares at 16.12 yuan per share in exchange for 100 pct stake in a Beijing-based electronic company and 29.9 percent stake in an engineering firm, transaction price valued 1.17 billion yuan
* China Shipbuilding Industry's stake in the company will be increased to 60.2 percent from 53.5 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DfPhCI
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes