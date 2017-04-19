April 19 CEC CoreCast Corp Ltd :

* Says it plans to sell its entire 58.1 percent stake in China Electronics Smart Card and 13.7 percent stake in China Electronics Financial Co Ltd for 729.3 million yuan

* Says it will issue 72.6 million shares at 16.12 yuan per share in exchange for 100 pct stake in a Beijing-based electronic company and 29.9 percent stake in an engineering firm, transaction price valued 1.17 billion yuan

* China Shipbuilding Industry's stake in the company will be increased to 60.2 percent from 53.5 percent

