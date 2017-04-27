April 27 Cegedim SA:

* Q1 revenue EUR 113.7 million ($123.7 million) versus EUR 106.2 million year ago

* Confirms outlook of revenue growth between 4.0 percent and 6.0 percent in 2017

* Confirms outlook of revenue growth between 4.0 percent and 6.0 percent in 2017

* Confirms outlook of EBITDA between EUR 66.0 million and EUR 72.0 million in 2017