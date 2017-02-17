Feb 17 CeGeReal SA:

* FY IFRS rental income 47.2 million euros ($50.3 million) versus 44.3 million euros year ago

* FY IFRS net profit 41.3 million euros versus eur 81.0 million year ago

* EPRA NNNAV stood at 40.8 euros per share at end of FY

* In 2017, we are looking at growth opportunities in the office real estate sector

* CeGeReal intends to recommend paying a total of 2.1 euros in dividends per share in 2017