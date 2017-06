June 12 CEGID GROUP SA:

* CEGID GROUP :COMMITMENTS TO TENDER TO THE PROPOSED TENDER OFFER

* SAYS CLAUDIUS FRANCE, MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF CEGID GROUP, HAS ENTERED INTO COMMITMENTS TO TENDER TO PROPOSED TENDER OFFER ANNOUNCED ON MAY 18 WITH FOUR SHAREHOLDERS OF CO

* CEGID GROUP HAS ASKED EURONEXT PARIS TO SUSPEND TRADING OF SHARES OF CEGID GROUP ON DATE HEREOF