June 7 Ceiba Energy Services Inc:

* Ceiba Energy Services Inc and Secure Energy Services Inc Amend terms of arrangement

* Pursuant amendment, secure has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Ceiba

* Ceiba Energy Services - as per amendment, holders of debentures of co will receive $1,215 for each $1,000 principal amount of debentures