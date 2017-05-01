BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Celadon Group Inc
* Celadon Group Inc says entered into a fourth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
* Celadon Group Inc says amendment reduced maximum amount of outstanding indebtedness under credit agreement to $200 million Source: (bit.ly/2pz5c0b) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.