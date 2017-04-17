April 17 Celanese Corp:

* Celanese corporation reports first quarter earnings; reaffirms 2017 outlook

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.81

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.30

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Celanese Corp qtrly net sales $1,471 million versus $1,404 million

* Celanese Corp - company is on pace to meet its $500 million share buyback commitment for 2017

* "we anticipate challenges in 2017"

* To "deliver growth in adjusted earnings per share of 8-11 percent" for 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.25, revenue view $5.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S