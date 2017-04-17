BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 17 Celanese Corp:
* Celanese corporation reports first quarter earnings; reaffirms 2017 outlook
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.81
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.30
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Celanese Corp qtrly net sales $1,471 million versus $1,404 million
* Celanese Corp - company is on pace to meet its $500 million share buyback commitment for 2017
* "we anticipate challenges in 2017"
* To "deliver growth in adjusted earnings per share of 8-11 percent" for 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.25, revenue view $5.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
