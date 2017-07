BRIEF-Celanese says Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.72

July 24 (Reuters) - Celanese Corp

* Celanese Corporation reports second quarter earnings; increases 2017 outlook

* Q2 sales rose 18 percent to $709 million

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.72

* Q2 revenue view $1.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Celanese Corp - increasing expectations for growth in adjusted earnings per share to 9-11 percent for 2017

* Celanese Corp - Q2 net sales $1,510 mln versus $1,351 million last year

* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Celanese Corp - ‍targets at least $500 million in share repurchases in 2017​