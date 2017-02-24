BRIEF-Russia's Detsky Mir recommends dividend of RUB 3.48/shr for 2016
* RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND OF RUB 3.48 PER SHARE FOR 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rbTpWC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 24 Celebrate International Holdings Ltd
* Company and vendors have entered into SPA
* Vendors agreed to sell sale shares at a consideration of HK$23.8 million
* Purchaser is Fortune Link Global Limited and vendors are Fei Transportation Limited and Au Yik Fei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 11.8 million rupees versus profit 15.4 million rupees year ago