Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 23 CELESIO AG
* FY EBIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL EFFECTS, FELL BY 29.1% TO EUR 302.6M COMPARED TO EUR 426.6M IN FISCAL YEAR 2016
* GENERATED GROUP REVENUE OF EUR 20,644 M IN FISCAL YEAR 2017, DOWN 2.6% ON FISCAL YEAR 2016
* EXPECTS FOR 2018 CONTINUED OPERATIONS REVENUE SLIGHTLY ABOVE FISCAL 2017 AND A SLIGHT DECREASE IN ADJUSTED EBIT COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017
* ADJUSTED EBIT WAS ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY UK GOVERNMENTAL REIMBURSEMENT CUTS, SALE OF CELESIO’S NORWEGIAN AND SWEDISH OPERATIONS IN PREVIOUS FY AND DEVALUATION OF BRITISH POUND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.