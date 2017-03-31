March 31 Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Ltd -

* Termination Of The Very Substantial Disposal For Cash In Relation To The Disposal Of 36.28% Shareholding In CFSG To Ever Billion

* CIGL as offeror and CASH entered into a termination agreement

* Parties agreed to immediately terminate sale and purchase agreement

* Deposit in amount of hk$50 million paid under sale and purchase agreement will be returned to offeror