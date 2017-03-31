UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 31 Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Ltd -
* Termination Of The Very Substantial Disposal For Cash In Relation To The Disposal Of 36.28% Shareholding In CFSG To Ever Billion
* CIGL as offeror and CASH entered into a termination agreement
* Parties agreed to immediately terminate sale and purchase agreement
* Deposit in amount of hk$50 million paid under sale and purchase agreement will be returned to offeror Source text (bit.ly/2nGKlZz) Further company coverage:
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)