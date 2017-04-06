BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
April 6 Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Ltd:
* CFSG (a non-wholly-owned subsidiary of cash) (as issuer) entered into subscription agreement with subscriber (Ever Billion Group Limited)
* Application has been made by cfsg and cash to stock exchange for resumption of trading in cfsg shares with effect from 7 april 2017
* CFSG conditionally agreed to allot and issue 826 million subscription shares at subscription price of hk$0.28 per subscription share
* Subscriber shall pay total subscription price of hk$231.3 million in cash
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.