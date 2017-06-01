June 1 Celgene Corp

* Celgene and Acceleron complete target enrollment in the medalist and believe Phase 3 studies of luspatercept in myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia

* Acceleron Pharma Inc - ‍companies expect to report top-line results from Phase 3 studies in mid-2018​

* Acceleron Pharma Inc - ‍medalist phase 3 trial has enrolled 210 patients with lower-risk mds​

* Acceleron Pharma Inc - ‍believe phase 3 trial has enrolled 300 patients with transfusion dependent beta-thalassemia​