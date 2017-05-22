BRIEF-Shanghai Electric says Co did not sign any JV agreement with Tesla
* As of date of this announcement, Co did not get in touch with Tesla and did not sign any joint venture agreement with Tesla
May 22 Celgene Corp:
* Celgene announces positive results from radiance, the second pivotal phase III trial of oral ozanimod in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis
* Says study met primary endpoint
* Celgene Corp says new drug application submission to U.S. Food and Drug Administration planned by end of 2017
* Celgene Corp says safety and tolerability consistent with prior phase II and III studies in the study
* Says further analyses of radiance trial are ongoing
* Says plan to begin submitting global registration dossiers by end of year
* Celgene Corp says both doses of ozanimod demonstrated statistically significant reductions in brain atrophy compared to Avonex in each phase III trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 U.S. meal kit company Home Chef is exploring options including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said, as its biggest competitor, Blue Apron Holdings Inc, prepares to go public and Amazon.com Inc circles its turf.