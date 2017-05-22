May 22 Celgene Corp:

* Celgene announces positive results from radiance, the second pivotal phase III trial of oral ozanimod in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis

* Celgene announces positive results from radiance, the second pivotal phase iii trial of oral ozanimod in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis

* Says study met primary endpoint

* Celgene Corp says new drug application submission to U.S. Food and Drug Administration planned by end of 2017

* Celgene Corp says safety and tolerability consistent with prior phase II and III studies in the study

* Says further analyses of radiance trial are ongoing

* Says plan to begin submitting global registration dossiers by end of year

* Celgene Corp says both doses of ozanimod demonstrated statistically significant reductions in brain atrophy compared to Avonex in each phase III trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: