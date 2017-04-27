BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Celgene Corp
* Celgene reports first quarter 2017 operating and financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 18 percent to $2.96 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $1.16
* Celgene corp - raising 2017 eps guidance
* Celgene corp - positive phase ii stepstone data with ozanimod in crohn's disease; phase iii trial initiation planned by year-end
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.63, revenue view $3.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Celgene corp - revlimid sales for q1 increased 20 percent to $1,884 million
* Celgene corp - sees fy gaap diluted eps $5.95 to $6.29
* Celgene corp - abraxane sales for q1 were $236 million, a 5 percent increase year-over-year
* Celgene corp - sees fy adjusted diluted eps $7.15 to $7.30
* Celgene corp - sees fy adjusted operating margin approximately 57.0%
* Celgene corp sees 2017 gaap operating margin approximately 46.0 percent
* Celgene corp - fy total revenue guidance unchanged
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.22, revenue view $13.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.