Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 Celgene Corp
* Celgene announces positive results from Phase III sunbeam trial of oral ozanimod in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis
* Celgene Corp - safety and tolerability consistent with phase ii studies
* Celgene Corp - study met its primary endpoint in reducing annualized relapse rate (arr) and measured secondary endpoints, compared to interferon (ifn) β-1a (avonex(reg))
* Says study met its primary endpoint
* Celgene corp - confirmatory Phase III radiance trial data expected in q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says