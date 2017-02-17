Feb 17 Celgene Corp

* Celgene announces positive results from Phase III sunbeam trial of oral ozanimod in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis

* Celgene Corp - safety and tolerability consistent with phase ii studies

* Celgene Corp - study met its primary endpoint in reducing annualized relapse rate (arr) and measured secondary endpoints, compared to interferon (ifn) β-1a (avonex(reg))

* Celgene corp - confirmatory Phase III radiance trial data expected in q2 of 2017