April 7 CELLAVISION AB:

* REG-CELLAVISION QUANTIFIES THE OUTLOOK FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

* SALES EXCEEDING SEK 93 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

* PRELIMINARY NET SALES EXCEEDING SEK 93 MILLION (58.3) WITH A REVENUE GROWTH OF AT LEAST 60 PERCENT

* PRELIM OPERATING PROFIT IN EXCESS OF SEK 34 MILLION (13.9)

* STRONG REGIONAL SALES DEVELOPMENT IS MAIN REASON FOR INCREASE IN SALES FOR Q1 OF 2017