BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
April 7 CELLAVISION AB:
* REG-CELLAVISION QUANTIFIES THE OUTLOOK FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017
* SALES EXCEEDING SEK 93 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017
* PRELIMINARY NET SALES EXCEEDING SEK 93 MILLION (58.3) WITH A REVENUE GROWTH OF AT LEAST 60 PERCENT
* PRELIM OPERATING PROFIT IN EXCESS OF SEK 34 MILLION (13.9)
* STRONG REGIONAL SALES DEVELOPMENT IS MAIN REASON FOR INCREASE IN SALES FOR Q1 OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company