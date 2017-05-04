BRIEF-Dassault Systemes buys majority stake in Outscale
June 20 Dassault Systemes: * Financial terms of deal not disclosed * Outscale is a fast-growing cloud technology company
May 4 CELLAVISION AB
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 34.3 MILLION VERSUS SEK 13.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 93.1 MILLION VERSUS SEK 58.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* WILL CONTINUE WITH MORE ESTABLISHMENTS, STARTING FIRST WITH GERMANY IN 2017
LOS GATOS, Calif., June 19 U.S. local social networking phenomenon Nextdoor is entering Germany, Europe's largest market, the company said on Monday, following expansion moves last year into Britain and the Netherlands, where it has grown rapidly.