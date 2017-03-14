March 14 Celldex Therapeutics Inc

* Celldex provides corporate update and reports full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.30

* Q4 revenue $1.9 million versus $5.5 million

* Q4 revenue view $1.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Celldex therapeutics - cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of dec 31, 2016 were $189.8 million compared to $203.2 million as of sept 30, 2016

* Celldex therapeutics inc says chip catlin, senior vice president and chief financial officer, shared his intention to retire in june this year

* Says sam martin, current vice president of finance will be promoted to cfo role concurrent with chip's departure

* Celldex therapeutics inc- increase in qtrly revenue was primarily due to clinical trial collaboration with bristol-myers squibb and increase in grant revenue

* Celldex therapeutics- cash,cash equivalents,marketable securities at dec 31,enough to meet estimated working capital,fund planned operations through 2018