BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 14 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd
* Cellect Biotechnology - received further confirmation for grant of its patent by russian patent authorities covering any device and method using co's apograft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
* U.S. hospital stocks surge after legislation unveiled (New throughout, adds Trump, Obama comment, updated stock information)