March 30 Cellectar Biosciences Inc:

* After much anticipation, Cellectar Biosciences initiates NCI-supported phase ii trial of CLR 131 in multiple myeloma and other blood cancers

* Cellectar Biosciences-study will be conducted in up to 15 centers in U.S. for patients with variety of orphan-designated relapse or refractory hematologic cancers

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc - Cellectar will receive approximately $2 million in a non-dilutive grant to help fund trial from national cancer institute

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc - initial efficacy data from study expected as early as second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: