UPDATE 2-CK Hutchison skirts report of Li Ka-shing retirement, tycoon in "good health"
* Li, known as superman, is Hong Kong's richest man (Adds background, detail)
May 11 Cellectar Biosciences Inc:
* Cellectar Biosciences reports first quarter 2017 financial and corporate performance
* Q1 loss per share $0.24
* Additional capital will be required for operations beyond Q2 of 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Li, known as superman, is Hong Kong's richest man (Adds background, detail)
* Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company, today announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (”MOU”) for 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft at the Paris Air Show, valued at $8.4 billion