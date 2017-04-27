BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Cellectar Biosciences Inc:
* Cellectar’s radiotherapeutic PDCS demonstrate an increased survival benefit using multiple doses in preclinical studies
* Cellectar Biosciences Inc - pancreatic cancer model demonstrates potential utility of clr 131 in solid tumors
* Cellectar Biosciences Inc - data from both of solid tumor animal studies indicate multiple doses of radiotherapeutic pdc resulted in increased survival benefit over single dose
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.