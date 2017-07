BRIEF-Cellectis announces proposed Calyxt IPO of $100.0 million

July 10 (Reuters) - CELLECTIS SA

* Cellectis: Calyxt Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering of $100.0 Million

* ‍Calyxt Is Cellectis' 100% Owned Gene Editing Agriculture Company​

* ‍Citigroup, Jefferies and Wells Fargo Securities Are Acting as Joint Book-Running Managers​

* ‍Bmo Capital Markets and Ladenburg Thalmann Are Acting as Co-Managers​

* ‍ESTIMATED PRICE RANGE FOR INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING IS $15.00 TO $18.00 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)