BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
March 7 Cellectis SA
* Cellectis reports 4th quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Cellectis SA - revenues and other income of $56 million in 2016
* Cellectis SA - during quarters ended december 31, 2015 and 2016, recorded eur29.2 million and eur12.1 million, respectively, in revenues and other income
* Cellectis SA - during quarters ended december 31, 2015 and 2016, recorded a net gain of eur8.2 million and net loss of eur12.5 million
* Cellectis SA - adjusted income attributable to shareholders of cellectis for q4 was eur0.6 million versus eur20.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI