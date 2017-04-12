BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 Cellectis Sa
* Cellectis s.a. To explore possible initial public offering of Calyxt, Inc.
* No decisions have been taken at this point on structure or timing of any IPO
* Is exploring possibility of an initial public offering (ipo) of a minority interest in its plant sciences business, Calyxt, inc
* No assurance can be given that an IPO will be pursued
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results