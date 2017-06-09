June 9 CELLINK AB

* CELLINK RECEIVES ORDERS FOR PRODUCTS IN CONJUNCTION WITH EXPANSION

* ‍RECEIVES UP-FRONT ORDER OF MSEK 1 IN CONJUNCTION WITH SIGNING OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS FOR GERMAN AND CHINESE MARKETS​

* ‍FIRST ORDERS OF 1 MSEK WILL BE DELIVERED UNDER COMPANY'S 4TH QUARTER AND AGREEMENT RUNS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.​