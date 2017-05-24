BRIEF-Synchronoss Technologies says previous 2017 annual guidance is withdrawn
* Requesting amendment to credit agreement, for additional time to deliver its Q1 2017 financial statements - SEC filing
May 24 CELLNEX TELECOM SA:
* SAYS BUYS SWISS TOWERS FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 430 MILLION EUROS
* CLOSING EXPECTED WITHIN C.1 MONTH OF SIGNING, SUBJECT TO MERGER CONTROL CLEARANCE
* FINANCED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF NON-RECOURSE DEBT (142 MILLION EUROS) AND CONTRIBUTIONS FROM PARTNERS (316 MILLION EUROS)
* ACQUIRES SWISS TOWERS AG IN CONSORTIUM WITH DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CAPITAL PARTNERS (DTCP) AND SWISS LIFE ASSET MANAGERS
* TO HOLD A 54 PERCENT STAKE IN CELLNEX SWITZERLAND, THUS CONTROLLING AND CONSOLIDATING THE ENTITY Source text for Eikon:
June 22 Shares of Altice USA Inc rose as much as 7.2 percent in their debut on Thursday, giving the cable operator a market capitalization of $23.71 billion as it prepares for U.S. expansion.