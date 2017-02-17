BRIEF-Huayi Brothers Media issues 2017 1st tranche super short-term financing notes worth 500 mln yuan
* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche super short-term financing notes worth 500 million yuan
Feb 17 Cellnex Telecom SA:
* FY net sales 670.4 million euros ($715.1 million) versus 575.4 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 39.8 million euros versus 51 million euros in Reuters poll and 47.3 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2kZdoGf Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9376 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.