UPDATE 1-Bodies of civilians dumped near Philippines city besieged by Islamists
* Duterte cancels Japan trip (Updates death toll, adds details throughout)
March 14 Cellnex Telecom SA:
* Signs exclusive deal with Haya Real Estate (HRE) to deploy telecommunications networks in the properties managed by HRE Source text: bit.ly/2mmY4B3
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Duterte cancels Japan trip (Updates death toll, adds details throughout)
LONDON, May 28 Britain is making good progress with technology companies on getting access to the encrypted messages of militant suspects, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday.