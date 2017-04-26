BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Cellnovo Group SA
* Cellnovo delivers first commercial batch of insulin cartridges with manufacturing partner, Flex
* At full capacity production line will be able to produce 600,000 insulin cartridges per year; until then, co and Flex will work in parallel to manufacture cartridges jointly
* New mass production line at Flex's facility in Althofen, Austria, is expected to be operating at full capacity this summer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes