BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Cellnovo Group SA:
* FY operating loss EUR 14.6 million ($15.90 million) versus loss of EUR 14.6 million year ago
* Q1 sales EUR 185,592 versus EUR 435,209 year ago
* FY net loss EUR 14.5 million versus loss of EUR 14.5 million year ago
* Over the first quarter, Cellnovo shipped 38 new systems, amounting to a total of 667 since launch.
* At March 31, 2017, the company had a cash and cash equivalent position of EUR 5.8 mln
* FY sales EUR 1.4 million versus eur 0.6 million year ago
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes