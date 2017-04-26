April 26 Cellnovo Group SA:

* FY operating loss EUR 14.6 million ($15.90 million) versus loss of EUR 14.6 million year ago

* Q1 sales EUR 185,592 versus EUR 435,209 year ago

* FY net loss EUR 14.5 million versus loss of EUR 14.5 million year ago

* Over the first quarter, Cellnovo shipped 38 new systems, amounting to a total of 667 since launch.

* At March 31, 2017, the company had a cash and cash equivalent position of EUR 5.8 mln

* FY sales EUR 1.4 million versus eur 0.6 million year ago