BRIEF-Celon Pharma Q1 net profit down at 5.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 15.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
April 20 Cellnovo Group SA
* Announces that Diabeloop is launching a CE marking registration study on artificial pancreas with Cellnovo pump Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tempus Logistics Group agreed to sell, and co agreed to acquire, entire 61.75% equity interest in Shenzhen Tempus Value Chain Co. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: