May 10 CELLNOVO GROUP SA:

* CELLNOVO SECURES EUR 5 MILLION ($5.5 MILLION) DEBT FINANCING FROM KREOS CAPITAL

* REPORTS THAT IT HAS SIGNED AN INITIAL STRUCTURED DEBT FINANCING AGREEMENT WITH KREOS CAPITAL (KREOS)

* THIS EUR 5 MILLION FINANCING COMPRISES ONE TRANCHE AND HAS BEEN FULLY DRAWN DOWN AS OF TODAY

* THESE FUNDS SUPPLEMENT THE EQUITY LINE FACILITY (PACEO) RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX Source text: bit.ly/2pivmY9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9182 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)