July 18 (Reuters) - Cello Group Plc

* Says to acquire assets of advantage healthcare inc, proposed initial consideration is us$1.5 million, which is payable in cash​

* Says ‍in addition, deferred consideration of up to US$3.00 million will be payable in a mix of cash and shares​

* Says ‍deferred consideration will be paid in a minimum of 75 percent cash, with balance in new ordinary shares​