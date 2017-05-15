AIRSHOW-ACG orders 20 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets
PARIS, June 20 Aviation Capital Group (ACG) said on Tuesday it had placed an order for 20 of Boeing's new 737 MAX 10 passenger jets, worth a total of $2.49 billion at list prices.
May 15 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc
* Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) announces the addition of a second clinical site in the expansion of its Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) Phase I clinical trial for its CARD-1 trial in patients with non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL)
* Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc - on track to share topline clinical data in Q4 of this year as it becomes available from CARD-1 trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 20 Boeing revised up its rolling 20-year industry forecast for passenger and freight planes by 4 percent on Tuesday, but shaved its projections for traffic growth on signs that recent rapid expansion in China and parts of Asia is starting to moderate.