May 15 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc

* Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) announces the addition of a second clinical site in the expansion of its Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) Phase I clinical trial for its CARD-1 trial in patients with non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL)

* Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc - on track to share topline clinical data in Q4 of this year as it becomes available from CARD-1 trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: