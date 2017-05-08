BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc:
* Cellular Biomedicine Group reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business highlights
* Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc - qtrly net loss per share $ 0.43
Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc - cash and cash equivalents as of march 31, 2017 were $33.4 million compared to $39.3 million as of December 31, 2016
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.