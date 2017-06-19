WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Celsion Corp
* Celsion corporation announces $5.4 million registered direct offering
* Celsion corp - entered agreements with several institutional investors to purchase an aggregate of approximately $5.4 million of shares of common stock
* Celsion corp - agreed to sell about 2 million shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants at a price of $2.75 per common share or warrant share
* Celsion - estimated net proceeds from sale of shares of stock or pre-funded warrants in registered direct offering are expected to be about $4.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.