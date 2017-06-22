WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Celsion Corp:
* Celsion Corporation announces cancellation of registered direct offering
* Company noted it did not possess ability to register a sufficient number of shares pursuant to form S-3 until July 1, 2017
* Company has entered into an agreement with each of investors to terminate offering
* Cancelled registered direct offering of common stock announced Monday, June 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.