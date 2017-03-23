BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 23 Celyad SA:
* FY loss of 23.6 million euros versus loss of 29.1 million euros year ago
* FY EBIT loss 25.6 million euros versus loss of 29.7 million euros year ago
* FY net sales 8,523 euros versus 3,000 euros year ago
* Cash position: 82.6 million euros ($89.1 million) as of December, 31 2016
* Expected 2017 milestones: initiation of THINK trial (USA) in Q1 2017
* Expects initiation of LINK study (EU) in Q3 2017
* Expects initiation of SHRINK study (US/EU) in Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9267 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
