BRIEF-Microport Scientific updates on transfer of interest in Microport Endovascular Shanghai
* Sale side companies and target company entered into equity transfer agreement with fufu
May 2 Celyad Sa:
* Celyad grants to Novartis a non-exclusive license for its allogeneic TCR-Deficient CAR-T Cells Patents
* This license agreement is related to two targets currently under development by Novartis
* Under the terms of the agreement Celyad receives an upfront payment and is eligible to receive success based clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payments
* If all success based milestones are achieved, Celyad is eligible to receive payments, including the upfront payment, totalling $96 million
* In addition, Celyad will receive single digit royalties based on net sales of the licensed target associated products
* Novartis has the option to extend the agreement to additional targets and/or to convert its license into an exclusive license. Celyad retains all rights to grant further licenses to third parties for the use of allogeneic CAR-T cells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
