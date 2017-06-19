June 19 CELYAD SA:

* CELYAD REPORTS PROMISING EARLY RESULTS AT FIRST DOSE LEVEL OF THE SOLID ARM OF THE THINK TRIAL

* TWO METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENTS REPORTED AS STABLE DISEASE AT 3-MONTH FOLLOW-UP(REMOVES EXTRANEOUS WORDS)

* NO TOXICITY SIGNALS REPORTED UP TO NOW