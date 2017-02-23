Feb 23 Cembra Money Bank AG:
* Achieved in 2016 a net income of 143.7 million Swiss
Francs ($142.23 million) or 5.10 Swiss Francs earnings per
share
* A total dividend distribution of 4.45 francs will be
proposed to the general meeting including an extraordinary
dividend of 1.00 franc
* 2016 net revenues increased by 1 percent to 394.0 million
francs compared to 388.7 million francs in 2015
* 2016 net interest income, which accounts for 76 percent
of net revenues, declined 1 percent to 297.7 million francs,
translating into a net interest margin of 7.2 percent
* 2017 net revenue is expected to slightly decrease due to
the reduction in net interest income, following the introduction
of the rate caps in July 2016
* 2017 net revenue decrease is expected to be partially
offset by increase in fee and commission income on the back of
the continued growth of the credit card business
* FY loss performance is expected to be in line with prior
years
* Is expecting earnings per share of between 4.70 francs and
5.00 francs for the financial year of 2017
