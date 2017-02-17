Feb 17 Cembra Money Bank AG:

* Acquires invoice financing provider SWISSBILLING SA

* Transaction consideration was below 10 million Swiss francs ($10.02 million) and is expected to have a negative impact of 0.1 percent on group's CET1 ratio as at closing

* Transaction is expected to close within Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9976 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)