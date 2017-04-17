BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Cemex Sab De Cv:
* Cemex announces divestment of its Pacific Northwest Materials business in the U.S.
* Cemex Sab De Cv says one of its subsidiaries in U.S. Has signed a definitive agreement for sale of its pacific northwest materials business
* Cemex Sab De Cv-proceeds from transaction to sell its pacific northwest materials business to be used for debt reduction,general corporate purposes
* Cemex Sab De Cv says Pacific Northwest Materials business to be sold to Cadman Materials Inc for approximately U.S. $150 million
* Cemex Sab De Cv - expect to finalize divestiture during q2 of 2017 or soon thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.