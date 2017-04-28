BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores says on elected E. J. Bird as company's interim CEO
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
April 28 Cempra Inc
* Cempra reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q1 loss per share $0.44
* For quarter ended March 31, 2017, Cempra reported a net loss of $22.9 million, or $0.44 per share
* As of March 31, 2017, Cempra had cash and equivalents of $202.8 million and 52.4 million shares outstanding
* Expects research and corporate expenses to trend significantly downward beginning in Q2 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
* Bwxt joint venture awarded $1.5 billion environmental management contract