REFILE-UPDATE 2-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
Feb 28 Cempra Inc:
* Cempra provides corporate update and reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.60
* Qtrly revenues $7.945 million versus $5.794 million
* Cempra Inc - delay of potential approval of solithromycin, have resulted in an approximately 67 percent reduction in our workforce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations