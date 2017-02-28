Feb 28 Cempra Inc:

* Cempra provides corporate update and reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.60

* Qtrly revenues $7.945 million versus $5.794 million

* Cempra Inc - delay of potential approval of solithromycin, have resulted in an approximately 67 percent reduction in our workforce