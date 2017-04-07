April 6 Cenovus Energy Inc:
* Cenovus achieves key acquisition financing milestones
* Cenovus Energy Inc - acquisition is expected to close in
Q2 of this year
* Cenovus Energy - issuing common shares to conocophillips
and intends to use portion of existing cash on hand and
available credit facility capacity to help finance acquisition
* Has fully committed bridge financing in place to manage
timing differences in funding of transaction
* Cenovus Energy Inc - on closing of acquisition, company
anticipates having approximately $4 billion in remaining
liquidity, including $1 billion in cash on hand
* Cenovus Energy Inc - Cenovus expects to have capacity to
generate 2018 free funds flow of approximately $500 million in a
US$50 WTI price environment
* As part of plan to deleverage, strengthen balance sheet t,
co expects to make additional asset divestitures as required
